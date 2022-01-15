Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver(.)
By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Athens woman, no stranger to health struggles shares her story with her delivery driver.

Turns out the driver is the dad of a pretty special Georgia Bulldog, who knew just how to cheer her up.

“I just really meant a lot for you to ask, and I was just pissed about my packages being left in front of my garage,” said Lindsay Dickerson, UGA alumni.

What started off as Dickerson waving down her FedEx driver about her packages turned into her receiving a gift of a lifetime.

MORE | UGA ready for national championship parade, celebration

“I was just having a really hard morning,” she said.

Dickerson has had 26 surgeries in her lifetime and has been unable to leave her home for a while.

“I’m an UGA alum, super excited about the game and he says you happen to mention you were sick. ‘Can you tell me what’s going on.’ And that’s when I just lost it,” she said.

The driver listened to her story....

“You made my day, I thought about you all day yesterday and I called my wife and said ‘you touched me’ you really touched me,” said Hardman. “And to see you get through this every day and struggle and it makes me appreciate it even more and I’m so proud of you, that’s awesome.”

The two would also share a connection through UGA football.

MORE | UGA’s quarterback surprises fans at Raising Cane’s drive-thru

However, the driver has another title. Dad. To an NFL pro.

Dickerson said: “I of course said ‘Go Dawgs’, and he said ‘well you know I’m Mecole Hardman’s father.’ I was like you gotta be kidding me. No way,” she said.

Dickerson was given a signed framed picture of Mecole Hardman Jr. from his days at UGA and chatted with him via facetime.

“Man it’s good to see you on facetime I ain’t think my dad would remember,” said Mecole Hardman, wide receiver and return specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs.

MORE | Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Hardman Sr. says he intends to check on Lindsey as offer as he can.

She says this random act of kindness was a sign for her to continue to fight in life.

“It was just much bigger than a present. It was something that told me I gotta keep fighting my illness and I can’t let my illness beat me,” she said.

For more information on Dickerson’s story visit her blog, http://baggedandbeautiful.blogspot.com/

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodderian “Rae Rae” Barnes was identified as the victim in a Douglas homicide.
Update: Victim in Douglas homicide identified
Riverfront Bar-B-Q has been in South Georgia for 15 years.
Lee Co. restaurant talks price increase backlash
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day
The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and...
Pedestrian hit, killed in accident involving Americus officer
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints

Latest News

Lawsuits filed after Georgia State Districts Map change
Lawsuits filed after Georgia State Districts Map change
There are a number of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Southwest Georgia.
LIST: MLK events in the WALB viewing area
Tifton hits record-high positive COVID cases
Tifton hits record-high positive COVID cases
"Flurona" cases reported in Southwest Georgia
"Flurona" cases reported in Southwest Georgia
Devontay Green was sentenced for Friday for the 2018 shooting death of a woman.
Man sentenced in 2018 Tifton shooting death