South Ga. resources sent north for winter storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said the response ahead of this weekend’s possible winter storm is an all-hands-on-deck type of response.

More than a hundred trucks and miles of brine will fill the streets Friday and Saturday in preparation of the storm.

“Since Monday is a holiday for a lot of people, we are hoping that it may reduce the amount of traffic that may be on the road,’’ said Nita Birmingham, GDOT district communication manager.

Resources from South Georgia are mobilizing in central and north Georgia. The Georgia Department of Transportation in Tifton has been sending crews and supplies to help winter storm efforts upstate.

There are still threats in south Georgia. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph and knock over trees that are water-logged and weak after expected rainfall.

“Yes, we sent 137 but we still have plenty left in our district. And as far as trees down limbs down, that is something we do routinely,” Birmingham said.

If that becomes a widespread problem, Georgia Power said they also left enough crews to respond to that threat. And they have this potentially life-saving message.

“In that event, don’t touch downed power lines. Never touch a chain-linked fence. Never stand in standing water. You never know if the lines in there will be charged or not,” said Chad Nation, Georgia Power spokesperson.

With a three-day weekend ahead, officials are saying it’s best to stay home and not risk traveling to see family.

South Georgia is not expecting snow or ice with this event. If you are traveling north, you need to be prepared.

“Check your tires, check your lights, your brakes. Make sure your vehicle is topped off with fuel. Because remember, if we lose power, some gas stations may not have access to pumps,” Nation said.

