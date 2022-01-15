Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodderian “Rae Rae” Barnes was identified as the victim in a Douglas homicide.
Update: Victim in Douglas homicide identified
Riverfront Bar-B-Q has been in South Georgia for 15 years.
Lee Co. restaurant talks price increase backlash
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day
The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and...
Pedestrian hit, killed in accident involving Americus officer
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints

Latest News

phoebe is seeing cases where poeple have both covid-19 and influenza at the same time
‘Flurona’ cases reported in Southwest Georgia
the virus is more transmissable
Phoebe: Omicron variant continues to fuel COVID-19 surge
Lawsuits filed after Georgia State Districts Map change
Lawsuits filed after Georgia State Districts Map change
There are a number of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Southwest Georgia.
LIST: MLK events in the WALB viewing area