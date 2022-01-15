Ask the Expert
Phoebe sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Health System officials say the latest COVID-19 surge, fueled by the ultra-contagious Omicron variant, continues to rage in southwest Georgia, as well across the state and country.

Phoebe reported they’ve seen a 69% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week, and inpatient numbers are up nearly 600% over the last month.

“While we anticipated and planned for this surge, COVID is once again straining healthcare resources in our region and across the U.S. We want people to take steps to avoid the virus, not only to protect themselves and their loved ones but to help hospitals avoid being overwhelmed by COVID patients,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe President and CEO. “We hope to reach the peak of this surge soon, but we need our community’s cooperation to make that happen and ensure health systems have the resources to meet all your healthcare needs, providing the level of service you expect. Please do your part to support our healthcare heroes by getting vaccinated and boosted and taking precautions against infection,” Steiner added.

As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 100
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 27
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 5
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,541
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 403
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 109
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 77,580

Phoebe will continue to provide vaccinations and booster shots at multiple locations. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling (229) 312-6963.

After receiving limited additional doses of monoclonal antibody medications this week. Phoebe said they opened more appointments for that therapy but must still abide by priority guidelines set by the federal government.

Health officials say, for now, based on those guidelines from the National Institutes of Health, the treatment is reserved for patients who fall into one of these categories:

  • Severely immunocompromised
  • Unvaccinated and at least 65 years old
  • Unvaccinated and younger than 65 with clinical risk factors
  • Vaccinated and at least 75 years old
  • Vaccinated and 65-74 with clinical risk factors

Phoebe officials say they will continue to monitor medication supply and demand for the treatment daily and may change the requirements at any time, based on that supply and demand.

