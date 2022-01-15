Phoebe: Omicron variant continues to fuel COVID-19 surge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, Phoebe Main reported 100 COVID-19 patients in their hospital and said they are continuing to see an increase in hospitalizations.

WALB News 10′s Molly Godley spoke to the emergency medical director about the effect of the Omicron variant and when he thinks the surge will end.

“There are several indicators. We can look at what is happening in the UK and other countries and what’s happening in different parts of this country that were ahead of us with the Omicron variant and try to see when they can come down,” said Dr. James Black.

Dr. Black said weather can also have an impact on the spread of the virus. He said during the winter, most people shut-in, but since South Georgia has milder winters more people tend to get together.

He said one encouraging aspect is hospitalized patients spend less time in the hospital.

“On the flip side, the variant is much more contagious so we’re seeing more people who actually are infected therefore your number of admitted patients overtime is still quite high,” said Dr. Black.

He said nationwide and statewide the Omicron variant continues to be the most prevalent strain, but that doesn’t eliminate other variants.

“You may not know offhand which one you’re infected with, but our approach to it is going to be the same,” said Black.

He said although COVID-19 vaccines are not perfect, they’re still the best way to protect yourself.

With the virus being so contagious, but not as severe he’s hopeful we can get past it.

“I’m hoping as fast as this is going through the population, it will disappear equally as fast as we approach springtime. So that we may have a better chance of returning to a lot of those activities we enjoy,” said Black.

They do encourage everyone to continue wearing a mask social distance and wash their hands.

