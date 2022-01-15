Ask the Expert
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

