Man sentenced in 2018 Tifton shooting death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted in a 2018 shooting death in Tifton has been sentenced, according to District Attorney Bryce Johnson.

Devontay Green was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 40 years on Friday.

In December 2021, Green was found guilty of malice and felony murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

The charges stemmed from Zeni Marie Travis’ death in May 2018. She was killed during an armed robbery in a cab that she was a passenger in.

