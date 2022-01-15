GBI, LCSO investigating Saturday morning shooting

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Lee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI officials said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) asked them to assist in a shooting investigation that happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 100 block of Century Road.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

