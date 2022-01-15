Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Flurona’ cases reported in Southwest Georgia

By Molly Godley
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “Flurona.” It’s a term for when someone has both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Doctors at Phoebe said they are seeing this in their health system, but they say it’s not uncommon to get multiple viruses at once.

Dr. James Black, the emergency medical director at Phoebe, said they’ve been seeing cases of flu and COVID at the same time for several months now, in both children and adults.

He said although they aren’t seeing large numbers of people testing positive for both, it does happen.

Adding they don’t rule anything out until getting a test.

Dr. James Black, Emercency Medical Director at Phoebe Main
Dr. James Black, Emercency Medical Director at Phoebe Main(WALB)

“When you come in and you have symptoms, if you’re an adult, you’re going to be tested for influenza and COVID. If you’re an infant and on RSV at the same time. If you exhibit symptoms of sore throat or difficulty swallowing, we’ll go ahead and get a strep test as well. Your symptoms have a presentation you’ll probably get them all, but we will do all of the swabs at one time,” said Black.

He said it’s not uncommon for a person fighting off disease and contact another.

For this reason, they are recommending people with common cold symptoms to isolate. Adding you can get a false negative test or it can be so early on the test can’t detect the virus.

He said for this region we’re in, we’re at the beginning of flu season.

They’re hopeful more people getting vaccinated and being more cautious will cut down on the amount of flu and COVID cases.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodderian “Rae Rae” Barnes was identified as the victim in a Douglas homicide.
Update: Victim in Douglas homicide identified
Riverfront Bar-B-Q has been in South Georgia for 15 years.
Lee Co. restaurant talks price increase backlash
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day
The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and...
Pedestrian hit, killed in accident involving Americus officer
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints

Latest News

the virus is more transmissable
Phoebe: Omicron variant continues to fuel COVID-19 surge
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
WALB
Valdosta City Schools closes after COVID-19 exposure
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.