Cold soaking rain and windy over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A quiet end to the week with sunshine and seasonably cool 60s Friday afternoon. Tonight clouds roll in ahead of a major winter storm that’ll dive into the deep south Saturday. As the system strengthens rain chances rise across SGA. Showers move in Saturday afternoon becoming widespread and moderate to heavy into early Sunday. It’ll be a cold soaking rain, while areas of North Georgia brace for a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Colder air filters into SGA on brisk northwest winds but temperatures remain above freezing. Maybe a passing snowflake or two but not much more. Temperatures will range from the low 40s to low 50s with northwest winds at 15-20mph and gusts 30-40mph Sunday.

Rainfall totals of 1-2″+ likely. Although the system pushes away clouds linger with gradual clearing late Sunday into early Monday. Winter’s chill settles in through midweek with lows in the 30s highs and highs low 50s to mid 60s. For the holiday, MLK Jr. Day, sunny and cold upper 40s low 50s. Milder 60s by midweek followed the next chance of rain Thursday.

