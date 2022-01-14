Sean Calhoun introduced as Packers’ next head football coach

Ask the Expert
Sean Calhoun introduced as next head football coach of the Colquitt County Packers
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the coaches responsible for leading the Colquitt County football team to two undefeated seasons ending with state titles is back in the black and gold.

Sean Calhoun, the former offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, has returned to be the Packers’ 20th head coach.

Early Thursday evening Calhoun met with dozens of loyal supporters and players. Calhoun described the opportunity to return to Moultrie as a “no-brainer.”

Calhoun said he knows the expectations are high, but he believes his six years of head coaching experience has him ready to lead the Pack.

In his two seasons with the Packer as the OC, they won all 30 games, two region titles, two state titles, and one national championship.

He said he couldn’t guarantee they’d win them all again, but they’ll certainly try!

”Football-wise we have two goals, region championship, and state championship,” said Calhoun. “Outside of that they’re obviously student-athletes and so we have tons of academic goals and community goals. But football-wise, we try to keep it simple.”

Calhoun described the opportunity to lead the Packers as overwhelming and added, “To be back in such a legendary, storied program, [with a] great community, me and my family couldn’t be more excited to be the next head football coach here.”

Calhoun was most recently the head coach at Vestavia Hills in Alabama.

In six years as a head coach, he’s amassed a 55-18 record, three region titles, and two Region Coach of the Year titles in 2019 and 2020.

Calhoun said his first step as head coach of the Packers is building his coaching staff.

