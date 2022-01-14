Pedestrian hit, killed in accident involving Americus officer

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in an accident involving an Americus Police Department officer, according to the police department.

The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and State Route 27.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family,” police said in a release. “No other parties were injured.”

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

