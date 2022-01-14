Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed in accident involving Americus officer

The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and...
The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and State Route 27. (Source:WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in an accident involving an Americus Police Department officer, according to the police department.

The accident happened Friday, shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 280 and State Route 27.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family,” police said in a release. “No other parties were injured.”

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodderian “Rae Rae” Barnes was identified as the victim in a Douglas homicide.
Update: Victim in Douglas homicide identified
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day
Riverfront Bar-B-Q has been in South Georgia for 15 years.
Lee Co. restaurant talks price increase backlash
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt

Latest News

Good News: Snow Day at Thomas Co. School, GSW gets thousands for nursing program
Good News: Snow Day at Thomas Co. School, GSW gets thousands for nursing program
WALB
Valdosta City Schools closes after COVID-19 exposure
WALB
Talking road safety concerns ahead of this weekend's winter storm
He pleaded guilty to child porn production.
Fort Stewart solider pleads guilty to child porn