Homicide investigation underway in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Douglas, according to the Douglas Police Department.

Police said the homicide happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. It happened in the 900 block of Juanita Street.

“One victim has passed away but out of respect for the family, his name is not being released at this time,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “At this time, we will not be releasing any details related to the homicide in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (912) 384-2222 or send the department a Facebook message.

