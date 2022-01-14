Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Holiday weekend brings big changes

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful winter weather extends one more day across SGA. Sunny and seasonably cool low 60s Friday. These nice conditions end over the weekend a winter storm moves across the region.

Saturday clouds thicken with mild mid-upper 60s through the afternoon. Rain arrives into our western counties around 4pm then spread east Saturday evening then becoming widespread overnight into Sunday. It’ll be a good soaking rain with amounts of 1-2″+ likely. A few thunderstorms are possible with the threat of strong to severe storms remaining along the Gulf coast.

Sunday wet, windy and cold. Rain gradually moves out while clouds linger and colder air continues to filter in which keeps temperatures in the upper 40s low 50s. The wintry weather remains across North Georgia.

Winter’s chill settles in through midweek. For the holiday, MLK Jr. Day, mostly sunny and cold lows in the low 30s and highs low 50s. Rain chances return Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on...
APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Winter storm arrives over the holiday weekend
Holiday weekend brings rain back
First Alert Weather Wednesday January 12