Holiday weekend brings big changes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful winter weather extends one more day across SGA. Sunny and seasonably cool low 60s Friday. These nice conditions end over the weekend a winter storm moves across the region.

Saturday clouds thicken with mild mid-upper 60s through the afternoon. Rain arrives into our western counties around 4pm then spread east Saturday evening then becoming widespread overnight into Sunday. It’ll be a good soaking rain with amounts of 1-2″+ likely. A few thunderstorms are possible with the threat of strong to severe storms remaining along the Gulf coast.

Sunday wet, windy and cold. Rain gradually moves out while clouds linger and colder air continues to filter in which keeps temperatures in the upper 40s low 50s. The wintry weather remains across North Georgia.

Winter’s chill settles in through midweek. For the holiday, MLK Jr. Day, mostly sunny and cold lows in the low 30s and highs low 50s. Rain chances return Thursday.

