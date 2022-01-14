Sunny and somewhat seasonable. Increasing clouds Tonight. More clouds, milder with scattered showers by Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain arrives Saturday night. 1 to 2 inches are expected. Rain lingers for the first part of Sunday, winds will howl and temperatures tumble into the 40s. Drier start to next week with a lingering chill. A freeze is expected Tuesday morning. Moderating temperatures by mid week with a chance of showers Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.