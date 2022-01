DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A school bus accident in Coffee County is under investigation, according to the Douglas Police Department.

It happened at the Highway 206 Connector and Broxton Highway, near Aden’s. Police said there were children on board.

Police said the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.

There has been an accident involving a school bus with children on board at the Hwy 206 Connector and Broxton Hwy. near... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Thursday, January 13, 2022

