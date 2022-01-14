Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodderian “Rae Rae” Barnes was identified as the victim in a Douglas homicide.
Update: Victim in Douglas homicide identified
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day
Riverfront Bar-B-Q has been in South Georgia for 15 years.
Lee Co. restaurant talks price increase backlash
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt

Latest News

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
Biden discusses administration’s program to fix 15,000 bridges
John Kirby, the Pentagon Press Secretary, discusses Russia's actions in regard to Ukraine. The...
Pentagon: Russia planning false-flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion