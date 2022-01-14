Ask the Expert
APD looking for wanted man

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Police said Antonio Nathan Potter, Sr., 37, is wanted on four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance with locating Antonio...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, January 13, 2022

He is described as 5′7 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Potter’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

