Winter storm arrives over the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool Wednesday afternoon. Clouds linger through the evening but rain stays away, otherwise back into the 30s tonight. Nice winter weather ends out the week with abundant sunshine and seasonably mild 60s Thursday and Friday.

Into the weekend, increasing clouds as a storm system moves east. Ahead of it rain becomes likely late Saturday into Sunday. It’ll be a chilly steady rain with little rise in temperatures mid 40s to low 50s. Forecast models keep wintry weather across North Georgia.

As the system pushes out drier and colder into midweek. For the holiday, MLK Jr. Day, mostly sunny and cold with lows in the low 30s and highs low 50s. Next chance of rain late week.

