Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints

Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant(Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is behind bars after a search warrant led to the seize of numerous narcotics and firearms, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Thursday, narcotics detectives and officers with the Power Squad conducted a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Lilly Street.

VPD said they received several complaints from residents in the area about possible drug activity happening at the residence.

Detectives seized over 235 grams of marijuana, which was packaged for sales and distribution, and 74 pills of methamphetamine, two handguns, and an AR pistol.

Lekendrick Burch, 28, was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of schedule II (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of schedule II with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

“We are thankful for the citizens that came forward with the information on this residence because they did not want this activity in their neighborhood. Our officers and detectives did an excellent job to get these narcotics and firearms off the street,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

