Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Texas woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID-19 test

By Megan Vanselow and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – People across the country are waiting hours in line to get a COVID-19 test amid a surge in omicron cases.

According to KWTX, people have reported waiting more than seven hours at COVID-19 testing sites in Waco, Texas.

Barbara Battee said she, her son and two grandkids returned to the same COVID testing site three days in a row, waiting for six and a half to seven and a half hours each day.

After being turned away for the second time, Battee said the site manager advised her and her family to line up at 5 a.m. the next day and wait for the site to open at 8.

They arrived at 5 a.m. as suggested and were already behind some 70 cars. She said they were tested around 11:30 a.m., three of the four testing positive.

“Maybe one percent of cars left and got out of line, but it was only one percent because we all need the test,” Battee explained.

She said they looked for other options to get an official test that could be turned into school and work over the course of the three days but found no other options.

While Battee called the three-day process miserable, she said the staff isn’t to blame.

“That was miserable and it’s really no one’s fault. I have nothing but great things to say about those employees. They’re spending the day out there away from their families, and they’re doing the best they can,” Battee said.

While the staff was friendly and helpful, Battee suggests the site cut people off once the maximum number of cars have arrived in an effort to prevent others from waiting several hours without a test like she did.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on...
APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021
Valdosta man arrested on narcotics, firearms after warrant
Valdosta man arrested on warrant after complaints
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
Suspect arrested in connection to death of mother, daughter in Vidalia