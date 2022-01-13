Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day

Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.
Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies.((Source: WCTV))
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies continues for the third day.

Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shootings.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest. On Wednesday, Henderson was spotted in Meigs.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office is planning an 11 a.m. briefing Thursday morning. Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 201-1222 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on...
APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver the State of the State address at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE: Kemp to deliver State of the State address
WALB
Above Normal Crop Disease in 2022 May Lead to Price Increases
WALB
Black Men Vote host ‘Shop Talk’ voting event in Albany
WALB
Demand for N95 Masks Growing