Search for man wanted in Thomas Co. deputy shootings stretches into third day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of two Thomas County deputies continues for the third day.

Tyler Henderson is wanted in connection to the shootings.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest. On Wednesday, Henderson was spotted in Meigs.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office is planning an 11 a.m. briefing Thursday morning. Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 201-1222 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (1-800) 597-8477.

