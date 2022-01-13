Red Cross in need of donations due to national blood shortage

TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday, the Red Cross nationwide declared a national crisis. They are seeing the lowest blood supply ever in over a decade.

From one single blood donation, you can save up to three lives.

Adelaide Kirk, executive director of the South Georgia Red Cross, says they are down to less than a single day supply blood and the ideal level is a five-day of supply blood.

As of now, doctors in hospitals could potentially start making tough decisions about what surgeries can and cannot happen.

Kirk says treatment for patients with sickle cell anemia, or cancer patients could be delayed. People not being in schools or offices made it tough for them to host blood drives.

“The pandemic definitely did a couple of things. We saw about a 10% decrease in the number of donors in the last year and we saw about a 62% decrease in the number of blood drives that we could hold,” Kirk explained.

To combat this, the Red Cross has set up a hotline and app to help you give blood, setting an appointment at the push of a few buttons for a time that fits your schedule. You can call the hotline at 1 (800) 733-2767.

After you’ve donated, you can also see where your blood was used and for what kind of patient.

