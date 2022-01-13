Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on...
APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident

Latest News

President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault
Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school