Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on...
APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident

Latest News

FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
An apprenticeship pilot program that would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their...
US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder