LIST: MLK events in the WALB viewing area
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - January 17 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring the civil rights pioneer.
There are several MLK events in the WALB viewing area.
Albany
- The Albany Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and the Beautillion Club 2022 will celebrate King’s life and legacy on Saturday with an event called “Get On The Bus.” It will be from 9 a.m.-noon at the bus depot behind the Pic ‘N Save on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
- The H.E.A.R.T. Organization, Inc. will stream the 42nd Annual MLK Program on Monday at 9 a.m. It will be streamed here and here.
- Also on Monday at 11:30 a.m., a gathering will take place behind Shiloh Baptist Church preceding “The Walk” from Shiloh to downtown Albany at noon in commemoration of King.
- Flint River Fresh will have two volunteer service events. The first is Saturday at Holley Homes Community Garden. The second is Monday at Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Club.
Americus
- There will be an MLK Day celebration on Monday. It will be at the Americus Train Depot, 329 S. Jackson Street. It will be at 11 a.m.
Moultrie
- There will be a parade on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be at 2 p.m. in downtown Moultrie.
Valdosta
- From 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Valdosta State University volunteers will give back through four Day of Service projects. At 11 a.m. on Monday, the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the student chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will lead a march to commemorate King’s contributions to civil rights. The march will begin at the University Center fountain, go along Brookwood Drive towards Patterson Street, turn right on Patterson Street, and end at the Student Union steps. Following a candlelight vigil, march participants will be invited inside for a hot chocolate bar, followed by a town hall called “A Discussion of Dichotomy: The Power of the Dream vs. The Pains of Reality” at 11:45 a.m.
- The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will air Sunday afternoon on Channel 95-Valdosta TV. Waycross Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James will be the speaker.
- On Monday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be a community service project at L.A.M.P Homeless Shelter, 714 Charlton Street. Perishable food and personal items will be collected for donation.
Know of an MLK event in your area? Send the details to our Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.