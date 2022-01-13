Advertisement

LIST: MLK events in the WALB viewing area

There are a number of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Southwest Georgia.
There are a number of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Southwest Georgia.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - January 17 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring the civil rights pioneer.

There are several MLK events in the WALB viewing area.

Albany
  • The Albany Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and the Beautillion Club 2022 will celebrate King’s life and legacy on Saturday with an event called “Get On The Bus.” It will be from 9 a.m.-noon at the bus depot behind the Pic ‘N Save on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
  • The H.E.A.R.T. Organization, Inc. will stream the 42nd Annual MLK Program on Monday at 9 a.m. It will be streamed here and here.
  • Also on Monday at 11:30 a.m., a gathering will take place behind Shiloh Baptist Church preceding “The Walk” from Shiloh to downtown Albany at noon in commemoration of King.
  • Flint River Fresh will have two volunteer service events. The first is Saturday at Holley Homes Community Garden. The second is Monday at Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Club.
Americus
  • There will be an MLK Day celebration on Monday. It will be at the Americus Train Depot, 329 S. Jackson Street. It will be at 11 a.m.
Moultrie
  • There will be a parade on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be at 2 p.m. in downtown Moultrie.
Valdosta
  • From 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Valdosta State University volunteers will give back through four Day of Service projects. At 11 a.m. on Monday, the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the student chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will lead a march to commemorate King’s contributions to civil rights. The march will begin at the University Center fountain, go along Brookwood Drive towards Patterson Street, turn right on Patterson Street, and end at the Student Union steps. Following a candlelight vigil, march participants will be invited inside for a hot chocolate bar, followed by a town hall called “A Discussion of Dichotomy: The Power of the Dream vs. The Pains of Reality” at 11:45 a.m.
  • The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will air Sunday afternoon on Channel 95-Valdosta TV. Waycross Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James will be the speaker.
  • On Monday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be a community service project at L.A.M.P Homeless Shelter, 714 Charlton Street. Perishable food and personal items will be collected for donation.

Know of an MLK event in your area? Send the details to our Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross in need of donations due to national blood shortage

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alicia Lewis
Yesterday the red cross across the nation declared a national crisis. They are seeing the lowest blood supply ever in over a decade.

Community

Black Men Vote host ‘Shop Talk’ voting event in Albany

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nathalie Moreau
Black Men Vote is a voting advocacy organization based in Georgia.

Community

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sells popcorn for student scholarships

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Keshawn Ward
After a few clicks on your laptop or on your smart phone, you could snack away and help a student further their education.

News

Albany Fire Dept. talks space heater dangers, smoke detector importance

Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST
|
By Nathalie Moreau
Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said there are a number of dangers with space heaters.

Latest News

Community

Mobile Albany grocery store gives away free juicers, blenders

Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST
|
By Keshawn Ward
A Better Way Grocers gifted the senior citizens after they completed the “Eat Well, Be Well” program that started over a year ago.

Community

Chehaw visitors experience 18th century life

Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
|
By Keshawn Ward
People throughout Southwest Georgia got a little taste of how it was back in the 18th century.

News

Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday

Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST
|
By WALB News Team
The community is rallying around the family of a baseball player who lost his life in an accidental shooting.

Community

Terrell County youth center continues to keep kids out the streets

Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST
|
By Keshawn Ward
She believes days like their annual Fun Friday are a driving factor to keep kids on a positive direction.

News

Albany Fire Dept. wants to inspect all churches in the city

Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST
|
By Keshawn Ward
Fire department officials said some of these churches haven’t been checked for fire hazards since 2016.

Editorial

Editorial: Happy Retirement, Judy Bowles

Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
|
By Bruce Austin
This week, she will retire to spend more time with her family. But the leadership lessons she has demonstrated will leave a proud legacy.