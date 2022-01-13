LIST: MLK events in the WALB viewing area

From 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Valdosta State University volunteers will give back through four Day of Service projects. At 11 a.m. on Monday, the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the student chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will lead a march to commemorate King’s contributions to civil rights. The march will begin at the University Center fountain, go along Brookwood Drive towards Patterson Street, turn right on Patterson Street, and end at the Student Union steps. Following a candlelight vigil, march participants will be invited inside for a hot chocolate bar, followed by a town hall called “A Discussion of Dichotomy: The Power of the Dream vs. The Pains of Reality” at 11:45 a.m.