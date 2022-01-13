Ask the Expert
Gordy Gruhl retires after 47 years of coaching

(Source:WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The legendary coach Gordy Gruhl is headed to retirement. After 47 years of coaching, Gruhl said this will be his last season.

Gruhl is currently the Westwood Boys Head Basketball Coach and Athletic Director. He joined the wildcats during the 2018-19 campaign.

Gruhl spent four years at Worth County and Edmund Burke and 37 years at Deerfield-Windsor.

In 47 years he amassed 1,143 - 389 career record. He’s led Deerfield to 7 state titles and 28 region titles.

He told his Wildcats earlier Wednesday evening ahead of practice that this would be his last season.

Coach Gruhl told me it’s important his team knows he’s retiring before the year ends.

”I want them to be along for the ride,” said Gruhl. “I want them to be a part of it. It’s going to be a special time for me and I want it to be a special time for them. We have 8 to 10 games left and hopefully, we can finish well and I’m excited about those and the rest of the season and I’m also excited about the end.”

Gruhl described the moment he told his team, “Anytime you announce you’re retiring after 47 years it’s going to be emotional. I tried to not let my mind dwell on it but I did get choked up a little bit. I want to have some time to enjoy my retirement so I felt it was time.”

The Wildcats play their next game Saturday against Citizens Christian Academy.

