Weekend ends wet, windy and colder
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Temperatures moderate some reaching the 60s by the end of the week and lows climb closer to 40. Some clouds Today, makes way for more sunshine by the end of the week. Saturday will be mild, but rain is expected Saturday night and chilly rain lingers for the first half of Sunday. Drier and colder start next week.

Chris Zelman

