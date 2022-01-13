Black Men Vote host ‘Shop Talk’ voting event in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black Men Vote is a voting advocacy organization based in Georgia. The group wants to create a dialogue for voting and politics among men of all ages in the Black community, including in Albany.

Khalil Thompson, Executive Director for Black Men Vote’s Civic Action Fund, says voting is important for the Black community.

Khalil Thompson – Executive Director for Black Men Vote Civic Action Fund (WALB)

“In many of our communities, the conversation starts late and the funding comes late to mobilize and engage, especially Black men in historically Black communities. What we’re shooting to do and what we would like to do is find a way that we can start a conversation now,” said Thompson.

The event will be held Thursday, January 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Masterpiece Barbershop, 1007 West Gordon Avenue.

It’s open to men of all ages and also Black Men Vote is offering $25 haircuts and free food to those who attend.

