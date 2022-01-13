Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Black Men Vote host ‘Shop Talk’ voting event in Albany

Black Men Vote Host a Shop Talk Voting Event, Albany
Black Men Vote Host a Shop Talk Voting Event, Albany(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black Men Vote is a voting advocacy organization based in Georgia. The group wants to create a dialogue for voting and politics among men of all ages in the Black community, including in Albany.

Khalil Thompson, Executive Director for Black Men Vote’s Civic Action Fund, says voting is important for the Black community.

Khalil Thompson – Executive Director for Black Men Vote Civic Action Fund
Khalil Thompson – Executive Director for Black Men Vote Civic Action Fund(WALB)

“In many of our communities, the conversation starts late and the funding comes late to mobilize and engage, especially Black men in historically Black communities. What we’re shooting to do and what we would like to do is find a way that we can start a conversation now,” said Thompson.

The event will be held Thursday, January 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Masterpiece Barbershop, 1007 West Gordon Avenue.

It’s open to men of all ages and also Black Men Vote is offering $25 haircuts and free food to those who attend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The body of a teen missing since last Wednesday was recovered from a Tift County lake Sunday...
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth

Latest News

The Albany Georgia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated continues their...
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sells popcorn for student scholarships
A smoke detector can keep you alerted in the event of a space heater fire.
Albany Fire Dept. talks space heater dangers, smoke detector importance
Over 130 juicers and blenders were given away.
Mobile Albany grocery store gives away free juicers, blenders
Guests got the chance to experience the day-to-day lifestyle of pioneers and mountain men from...
Chehaw visitors experience 18th century life