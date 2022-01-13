Ask the Expert
Advertisement

2 Fla. men charged in dual county chase

The sheriff’s office said the two were driving on I-75 on Wednesday when a deputy tried to pull...
The sheriff's office said the two were driving on I-75 on Wednesday when a deputy tried to pull the car over for speeding.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Florida men are being held in the Crisp County Jail after leading deputies on a chase through Crisp and Turner counties, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Gaspar, 21, and Josue Gaspar, 20, from Fort Myers are both charged with felony possession of marijuana and weapons charges. Joel is also charged with numerous fleeing officers and traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office said the two were driving on I-75 on Wednesday when a deputy tried to pull the car over for speeding.

The car was chased south and eventually ended in Ashburn, where it lost control on College Street, hitting a building.

Deputies found two large bags of suspected marijuana and a gun in the crashed car.

