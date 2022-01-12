Ask the Expert
Wednesday marks 46th anniversary of Bowden’s hiring at FSU

Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden(STEVE MITCHELL | Associated Press)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 46 years ago on Wednesday - January 12, 1976 - the landscape of sports in the state of Florida changed forever as Bobby Bowden was hired as the eighth head coach in the history of Florida State football.

What followed was the groundwork and eventual creation of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of collegiate athletics.

“At Florida State, talking to the administration and Coach Bridgers, is that they sound like they want to do it and I think when people want to do something, it can be done and I think I can handle the football part so I’m looking forward to it,” Bowden told WCTV moments after stepping off the plane that day.

Bowden died at the age of 91 on August 8, 2021. From 1976-2009, Bowden led FSU to a 304-97-4 record.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

