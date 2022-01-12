Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Moderating Temps, Chilly rain to end the weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures moderate some reaching the 60s by the end of the week and lows climb closer to 40. Some clouds Today, makes way for more sunshine by the end of the week. Saturday will be mild, but rain is expected Saturday night and chilly rain lingers for the first half of Sunday. Drier and colder start next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
The body of a teen missing since last Wednesday was recovered from a Tift County lake Sunday...
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Lee County
Lee Co. School System implements temporary mask mandate

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Dry until the holiday weekend
Rain returns over the holiday weekend
First Alert Weather Tuesday January 11
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather