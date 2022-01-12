Dry until the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine with a cool and dry airmass in place. Highs reached mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight clear, cold and frosty as lows drop to and slightly below freezing tomorrow morning.

Wednesday clouds increase as winds shift toward the southeast. Rain stays away as highs top mid to upper 50s.

Dry conditions extend through the end of the week along with more sunshine and seasonal 60s Thursday and Friday.

For the holiday weekend clouds and rain return as a winter storm system ramps up to impact the deep south. Models are suggesting that rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday across SGA. It’ll be a chilly rain with temperatures holding steady in the 40s. The system pushes out ushering in a round of drier and colder air into early week..

For the holiday, MLK Jr. Day, mostly sunny and cold with lows in the low 30s and highs mid 50s.

