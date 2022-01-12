Ask the Expert
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sells popcorn for student scholarships

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany, GA Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority, Incorporated is selling popcorn to help raise money for high school student scholarships throughout Southwest Georgia.

After a few clicks on your laptop or smartphone, you could snack away and help a student further their education.

The chapter is continuing their public service to the community by selling 50,000 popcorn bags virtually.

Each sale will go towards nine surrounding counties including Dougherty, Terrell, Mitchell, and Worth.

College scholarships are provided to the youth who participate in their biennial Jabberwock event and annual community projects.

President and Co-Chair of Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Chiquita Greene and...
President and Co-Chair of Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Chiquita Greene and Tracy Williams.(WALB)

“There are up to twelve different flavors in the popcorn. It’s very simple. You select the flavors, you click a couple of screens and it’s on its way to you. Our goal is to pop ahead of our founder’s day which is tomorrow [Thursday]. So we want to make sure we are providing a benefit to our community especially to our young people because they are our future,” said Dr. Tracy Williams.

You can click here to order.

