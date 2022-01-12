Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information about a Jan. 7 vandalism incident.
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn, attempting to steal a bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit at (229) 616-7460.
