Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information about a Jan. 7 vandalism incident.

The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn, attempting to steal a bike.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism that occurred at a local business in Moultrie. On January 7th, 2022, during the early morning hours, 2 male subjects were seen on video damaging the windows to American Pawn and attempting to steal a bicycle. We are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the males in the posted video. If you have any information concerning the vandalism please contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 229-616-7460. Thank you! Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit at (229) 616-7460.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.