Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident

The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn, attempting to steal a bike.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information about a Jan. 7 vandalism incident.

The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn, attempting to steal a bike.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism that occurred at a local business in Moultrie. On January 7th, 2022, during the early morning hours, 2 male subjects were seen on video damaging the windows to American Pawn and attempting to steal a bicycle. We are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the males in the posted video. If you have any information concerning the vandalism please contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 229-616-7460. Thank you!

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit at (229) 616-7460.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
The body of a teen missing since last Wednesday was recovered from a Tift County lake Sunday...
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Lee County
Lee Co. School System implements temporary mask mandate

Latest News

COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
Gov. Brian Kemp wants teachers to get the remaining $2,000 of his proposed $5,000 raise as soon...
Kemp seeks $2,000 bonuses for teachers soon to speed raise
A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Tyler Henderson who shot two Thomas County deputies early...
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
A smoke detector can keep you alerted in the event of a space heater fire.
Albany Fire Dept. talks space heater dangers, smoke detector importance