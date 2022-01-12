Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants

The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its...
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its work monitoring extremist groups.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Sites associated with Black history in five Southern states will each receive grants of $50,000 from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy group based in Alabama.

Officials with the nonprofit law center say the recipients were selected in consultation with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. They include the “Mothers of Gynecology” monument in Montgomery and the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, Florida.

Other recipients include the Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine, Georgia; the Fannie Lou Hamer Civil Rights Museum in Belzoni, Mississippi; and the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
The body of a teen missing since last Wednesday was recovered from a Tift County lake Sunday...
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Lee County
Lee Co. School System implements temporary mask mandate

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on...
APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
Bacteria
Ga. sewer water harbors gene that spawns drug-resistant bacteria
The sheriff’s office said two men were caught on video damaging windows at American Pawn,...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism incident