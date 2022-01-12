APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on active warrants.
The gang unit is looking for:
- Kawaski Wright is wanted on warrants for criminal trespass, two counts of gang participation, Georgia RICO and probation violation.
- Desire Harris is wanted on warrants for Georgia RICO and gang participation.
- Ronald Isaac is wanted on warrants for influencing a witness, two counts of gang participation and Georgia RICO.
- Demarcious Johnson is wanted on warrants for two counts of gang participation and Georgia RICO.
- Jacquez Carter is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.
- Joshua Carter is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.
- Elijah Young is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the APD Gang Task Force at (229) 446-2792.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.