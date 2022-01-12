APD Gang Task Force looking for several on active warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Gang Task Force is asking for help finding several people on active warrants.

The gang unit is looking for:

Kawaski Wright is wanted on warrants for criminal trespass, two counts of gang participation, Georgia RICO and probation violation.

Desire Harris is wanted on warrants for Georgia RICO and gang participation.

Ronald Isaac is wanted on warrants for influencing a witness, two counts of gang participation and Georgia RICO.

Demarcious Johnson is wanted on warrants for two counts of gang participation and Georgia RICO.

Jacquez Carter is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.

Joshua Carter is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.

Elijah Young is wanted on a warrant for Georgia RICO.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the APD Gang Task Force at (229) 446-2792.

