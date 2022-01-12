Albany Fire Dept. talks space heater dangers, smoke detector importance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Fire Department said a faulty space heater caused a quote “fast-moving” house fire on Monday.

With temperatures dropping, people have been trying to find a way to stay warm. And for a lot of south Georgians that means space heaters. These devices have proven to cause a lot of house fires. As you may have seen out of New York, fires can be deadly.

Or like in Camilla, causing devasting damages.

Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said there are a number of dangers with space heaters.

“I’ll say this about a space heater too, don’t leave a space heater unattended because that is where your fire is going to come from,” said Burns. “A lot of times they get tipped over, meaning that the cord becomes a trip hazard, so I would always caution that.”

Burns said a smoke detector can keep you alerted in the event of a space heater fire.

Burns also broke down the importance of smoke detectors and why they are the reason you can prevent the loss of a home or a loved one in a house fire. Burns said smoke alarms should be your right-hand man.

“It’s your best friend, a smoke alarm, it gives you that knowledge of fire, its presence. If you don’t have a working smoke alarm than you are, you’re really hurting yourself,” said Burns.

Burns said a smoke detector should be on every corner of your household.

“In an apartment and the next apartment is on fire, where that smoke hits your smoke alarm, it’s gonna alert you. And we teach you to need a smoke alarm not just in every bedroom but in the hall too,” said Burns.

Burns also explained how often you should check your smoke detectors.

Sebon Burns is the deputy chief at the Albany Fire Department. (WALB)

“You should push that test button once a month. Every month, you should push that test button to make sure it’s working,” said Burns.

Burns also suggested the best times to change out the batteries on the smoke detector.

“When we do the time change, daylight savings time. We’ll say that’s the best time to change your battery in your smoke alarm whether it needs it or not,” said Burns.

The Albany Fire Department does provide free smoke alarms and batteries to anyone in the community who needs them.

For more information about the Albany Fire Department and its services, call (229) 431-3262 and 911 in the case of an emergency.

