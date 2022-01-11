Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn

Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men from Georgia were arrested in Auburn on Friday.

On Jan. 7, Auburn police arrested both 25-year-old Joshua Bullock, from Manchester, Ga., and 20-year-old Demetrice Porter, from Columbus, Ga., for attempted theft of property in the first degree.

Porter was also charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a pistol without a permit, and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

The arrest stems from officers responding to a business in the 1600 block of East University Drive. Upon arrival, police received reports that a suspect was trying to fraudulently access a sum of money. Officers then saw Bulloch and Porter near the business and later identified them as the suspects.

Both Bulloch and Porter were transported to the Lee County Jail. Bulloch has a $5,000 bond and Porter has a $10,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
A patient getting the monoclonal antibody treatment.
What is going on with monoclonal antibody therapy?
Dalton Harrell
Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday

Latest News

WALB
Dougherty Co. to use $2M grant to get through backlog of violent crime cases
WALB
Dougherty DA on Possible Court Close
WALB
Fishing tournament nets around $8K
WALB
Teen Found Dead in Lake Larry