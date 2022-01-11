Search underway for suspect after Thomas County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two sheriff’s deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office are expected to survive an overnight shooting in Ochlocknee.

According to Captain Jones with TCSO, one deputy was taken to the ER, another was shot in their bulletproof vest.

Deputies from multiple agencies are canvassing the area of Ellen Street for any sign of suspect Tyler Henderson.

Law enforcement tells WCTV that around midnight Tuesday, deputies were serving a warrant on Henderson when they got into an altercation.

Henderson allegedly got hold of a deputy’s gun and used it to shoot two deputies. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson is on probation for robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary charges. Law enforcement said an arrest last month in Decatur County is what prompted the warrant.

TCSO warns Henderson could be in Ochlocknee or surrounding towns.

A $5000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story.

Original Story:

Residents in Thomas County are being asked for their help in locating a shooting suspect in and around the Ochlocknee, Ga area.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, a reverse 911 call went out sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday saying that police are actively searching for Tyler Henderson in relation to an overnight shooting. He’s described as a white male. TPD says Henderson should not be approached due to safety concerns. Police are also asking that everyone ensure their doors and windows on your property are locked.

Thomasville PD noted that they are not actively working this case, but instead are passing along the information to help find the suspect and to help answer any questions about the reverse 911 call.

This is a developing story.

