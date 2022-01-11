Ask the Expert
Reward offered for information in Cordele fatal shooting

Cordele police said Casy Patrick, 55, was shot to death inside a home in the 1200 block of East...
Cordele police said Casy Patrick, 55, was shot to death inside a home in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a fatal Cordele shooting.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to the Jan. 4 shooting.

Cordele police said Casy Patrick, 55, was shot to death inside a home in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439. Law enforcement said you can remain anonymous.

