Reward offered for information in Cordele fatal shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a fatal Cordele shooting.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to the Jan. 4 shooting.

Cordele police said Casy Patrick, 55, was shot to death inside a home in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439. Law enforcement said you can remain anonymous.

