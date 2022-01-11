Lee Co. School System implements temporary mask mandate

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System is implementing a temporary mask requirement due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the community.

At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, board members decided to put a mandate in place saying, “cases are increasing in the community and the school system. The DPH heat map which we use to guide how we respond to the pandemic has our system at Level 4 of our protocols, with 847 cases.”

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, all students are required to wear a mask in schools. The mandate will be in effect until Jan. 25.

The school system also said they are struggling to keep schools open facing a shortage of bus drivers and substitute teachers.

