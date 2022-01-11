Ask the Expert
Lee Co. School System implements temporary mask mandate

Lee County
Lee County
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System is implementing a temporary mask requirement due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the community.

At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, board members decided to put a mandate in place saying, “cases are increasing in the community and the school system. The DPH heat map which we use to guide how we respond to the pandemic has our system at Level 4 of our protocols, with 847 cases.”

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, all students are required to wear a mask in schools. The mandate will be in effect until Jan. 25.

The school system also said they are struggling to keep schools open facing a shortage of bus drivers and substitute teachers.

Please review last night’s Board of Education meeting summary. #lcssboardmeeting #leecountygeorgia #boardmembers #leecountyschoolsga

Posted by Lee County School System - LCSS on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

