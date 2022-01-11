Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Calif. hospital of letting dead bodies of COVID patients decompose

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A former security guard at a California hospital has filed a lawsuit against her former employer for intolerable working conditions. She says she was ordered to clean a malfunctioning freezer filled with decomposing dead bodies.

A former lead security guard at Memorial Hospital of Gardena says that two nights after Christmas, she was ordered to handle the decomposing bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients and clean the outdoor freezer they were stored in without proper training and without adequate personal protective equipment.

“If someone in the nursing department didn’t want to touch the bodies, how am I supposed to feel safe touching those bodies?” said the security guard, who didn’t want her name used.

The security guard says she had previously told her superiors that the freezer was not cold enough and needed to be repaired. She says the mortuary would not pick up the bodies due to the condition they were in.

“It got worse and worse until now they’re just not a body no more. They’re just blood, fluids and rubbery skin,” the security guard said.

The hospital has been using the mobile freezer because its morgue can only hold up to six bodies. During the pandemic, that has been insufficient. The hospital admits it has kept bodies in the freezer for months, but it denies the bodies were mishandled or allowed to thaw out.

Because the security guard and others refused to handle the bodies, their supervisors allegedly took disciplinary action. The security guard eventually resigned, saying the hospital had a duty to handle these people’s bodies with respect.

“They didn’t care about my safety,” she said. “It wasn’t right. These are people’s loved ones.”

Attorney Jonathan Roven with Johnny Law has filed a civil lawsuit on the security guard’s behalf for intolerable working conditions. He says the hospital should have immediately obtained a replacement freezer and hired trained medical professionals to handle the bodies properly.

“The supervisor was accusing my client and her coworkers of being lazy,” he said. “In a lot of these situations, companies try to cut corners and place the blame on other people.”

Through her lawsuit, the security guard is seeking compensation for emotional trauma and adverse health consequences.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Sabien Tinson, center, with his parents, Stephanie and Scott Tinson.
Albany native skates towards Olympics in winter trials

Latest News

The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
A prosecutor says a man arrested on child rape charges in Tennessee in December could have...
Man seen as mentor to children arrested on child rape, kidnapping charges
Doctors in Maryland say the transplant shows a heart from a genetically-modified animal can...
Pig heart transplanted into man with terminal heart disease
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home