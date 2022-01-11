Cold starts and cool afternoons dominate most of the week. The coldest morning will be Wednesday with a light freeze expected. 50s for highs the next 2 days and lower to middle 60s to end the week and to begin the weekend. Some highs cloudiness is expected Wednesday too. Clouds thicken Saturday and rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be cold too, with highs in the upper 40s. Freezing temperatures are expected on MLK day.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

