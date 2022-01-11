Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scam calls

Scam alert
Scam alert(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to beware of a scam within the area.

The sheriff’s office said they have been informed there’s a scam where people are contacting residents, identifying themselves as a sheriff’s office employee. The caller will say they have a warrant for failure to appear on a subpoena and you will be required to pay money in order for the warrant to be dropped.

Law enforcement is advising residents not to provide scammers with personal information or money since it will not be able to be recovered.

Also, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office does not call in reference to any outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a teen missing since last Wednesday was recovered from a Tift County lake Sunday...
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations
The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Sabien Tinson, center, with his parents, Stephanie and Scott Tinson.
Albany native skates towards Olympics in winter trials

Latest News

Lee County
Lee Co. School System implements temporary mask mandate
Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are holding a press conference to talk the...
WATCH: Kemp, Carr hold press conference on election integrity efforts
Cordele police said Casy Patrick, 55, was shot to death inside a home in the 1200 block of East...
Reward offered for information in Cordele fatal shooting
Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State
WATCH: Raffensperger holds Tuesday news conference on elections