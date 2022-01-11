Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scam calls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to beware of a scam within the area.

The sheriff’s office said they have been informed there’s a scam where people are contacting residents, identifying themselves as a sheriff’s office employee. The caller will say they have a warrant for failure to appear on a subpoena and you will be required to pay money in order for the warrant to be dropped.

Law enforcement is advising residents not to provide scammers with personal information or money since it will not be able to be recovered.

Also, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office does not call in reference to any outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.