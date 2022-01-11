Ask the Expert
Cold nights and cool days ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Monday’s cold front gradual clearing, breezy and cooler. Temperatures are running about 15-20° lower than yesterday with readings in the 50s and 60s. Tonight clear, cold and frosty as lows drop into the low to mid 30s.

Although the colder air slowly modifies through the week, temperatures remain below to near normal. Highs will range from the mid 50s to low 60s and lows upper 20s to upper 30s.

Dry conditions prevail until a cold front slides east Saturday. Scattered showers kick off the holiday weekend followed by another round of drier and colder air Sunday.

For the holiday, MLK Jr. Day, mostly sunny and rather chilly lows in the low 30s and highs mid 50s.

