Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville City Schools now requiring masks as omicron variant spreads

The policy went into effect Monday, Jan. 10.
Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community...
Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community transmission rate for COVID-19.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community transmission rate for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday, Jan. 9, Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. says coronavirus has not gone away and the omicron variant creates new challenges for the school district.

According to the letter, Thomas County’s transmission rate was 783 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 5, 2021. The CDC considers anything greater than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents to be a high level of transmission.

Thomas County’s vaccination rate indicates 49% of residents are fully vaccinated, with 53% of the population receiving at least one shot, TCS’ letter says.

TCS says 29 students and seven employees have tested positive for coronavirus since schools returned from winter break.

Superintendent Bryant says keeping everyone on his campuses safe and healthy is his main priority, as well as improving student achievement. The district will continue to monitor the data and recommendations from the CDC, Georgia Department of Health and American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I thank each of you in advance for your understanding and support in helping us to keep everyone in our Thomasville City School Family safe and healthy,” the letter states.

You can read the school district’s letter below or at this link.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
Dalton Harrell
Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday
A patient getting the monoclonal antibody treatment.
What is going on with monoclonal antibody therapy?
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Dougherty County is getting $2 million in hopes to address the backlog of cases in the judicial...
Dougherty Co. to use $2M grant to get through backlog of violent crime cases
Jon Decker
Jon Decker talks latest Washington happenings
Joseph Matthew McWhorter from Lanett was the lucky fisherman.
Record-breaking shoal bass caught on Chattahoochee River
The funding, called Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), is to support K-12 and...
Kemp announces millions in state funding for Ga. schools