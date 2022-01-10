Thomasville City Schools now requiring masks as omicron variant spreads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community transmission rate for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday, Jan. 9, Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. says coronavirus has not gone away and the omicron variant creates new challenges for the school district.

According to the letter, Thomas County’s transmission rate was 783 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 5, 2021. The CDC considers anything greater than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents to be a high level of transmission.

Thomas County’s vaccination rate indicates 49% of residents are fully vaccinated, with 53% of the population receiving at least one shot, TCS’ letter says.

TCS says 29 students and seven employees have tested positive for coronavirus since schools returned from winter break.

Superintendent Bryant says keeping everyone on his campuses safe and healthy is his main priority, as well as improving student achievement. The district will continue to monitor the data and recommendations from the CDC, Georgia Department of Health and American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I thank each of you in advance for your understanding and support in helping us to keep everyone in our Thomasville City School Family safe and healthy,” the letter states.

You can read the school district’s letter below or at this link.

