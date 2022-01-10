Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Record-breaking shoal bass caught on Chattahoochee River

Joseph Matthew McWhorter from Lanett was the lucky fisherman.
Joseph Matthew McWhorter from Lanett was the lucky fisherman.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A record-breaking shoal bass was caught by an Alabama man on the Chattahoochee River on Dec. 23.

Joseph Matthew McWhorter from Lanett was the lucky fisherman. The shoal bass weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces. The previous record was 8 pounds and 3 ounces, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Shoal bass (Micropterus cataractae), designated as the official state riverine sportfish species, are native to the Chattahoochee and Flint River basins; and introduced in the Ocmulgee and Oconee rivers.

They have an upper jaw that does not extend beyond the eyes, unlike the largemouth bass, and the dorsal fin is continuous and not deeply notched.

They are most like the redeye basses, but do not have any red coloration in the fins or pale margins on the tail.

Unlike smallmouth bass, they usually have a large dark spot at the base of the tail. The average adult is between 12–24 inches.

Shoal bass are usually found around current breaks near flowing water. This can be in the middle of a big shoal, in a deep-water bend of the river with large boulders, or on the bank behind a tree in the water.

For fishing tips and information, be sure to check out the Angler Resources page.

Information about state-record fish, including an application and rules, can be found here or in the current Sport Fishing Regulations Guidebook

Copyright 2022 WGCL/CBS46. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Body recovered from Tift Co. lake
Dalton Harrell
Fishing tournament in honor of Bainbridge accidental shooting victim Saturday
A patient getting the monoclonal antibody treatment.
What is going on with monoclonal antibody therapy?
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The Albany Police Department is investigating two deaths that happened at separate locations,...
APD launches death investigations

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has seen 190 cases in 2021. Of those, 81 were in Dougherty...
GBI branch seizes over 20 pounds of meth
Dougherty County is getting $2 million in hopes to address the backlog of cases in the judicial...
Dougherty Co. to use $2M grant to get through backlog of violent crime cases
Jon Decker
Jon Decker talks latest Washington happenings
The funding, called Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), is to support K-12 and...
Kemp announces millions in state funding for Ga. schools