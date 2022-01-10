Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Keeping an eye out for strong to severe storms in SWGA this evening.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a frontal system approaches the area, Southwest Georgia will deal with a chance for strong to severe storms. The current outlook has this evening under a Marginal Risk with a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of a tornado. We also cannot rule out a chance for some small hail. Some areas that do not get into the rainfall earlier on Sunday evening will del with some dense fog at times, but it should clear out once the front passes overnight.

Monday will feature breezy northerly winds that will keep us feeling cool on Monday despite temperatures rising into the low 60s. We also will not see the sun to start out the day with clouds gradually clearing. A cold night will be in store as the air temperatures drop in the cold lower 30s, but the coldest night will be on Wednesday with lows reaching into the upper 20s for some of us. Highs during this period will be in the 50s, but we slowly warm up each day until the weekend with a new frontal system moving on Saturday and cooling us right back down.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

