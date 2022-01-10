Clearing skies and cooling temperatures Today. This work week features 30s in the morning starting Tuesday and highs from the mid 50s to the more seasonable lower 60s. Frost is likely the next 3 morning and a Freeze is expected Wednesday morning. Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday. Cooler and drier Sunday with another freeze by Monday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.